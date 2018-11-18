A Toronto private boys' school at the centre of controversy after allegations that students have been assaulted or sexually assaulted on camera says that it will launch a "rigorous independent examination" of the incidents.

St. Michael's College School also said that its principal, Greg Reeves, has forwarded an additional video to police, but does not know whether it's a new video or a duplicate of video the police already have.

"Recent incidents at our school are offensive to everything we strive to teach the young men of St. Michael's College School," the school said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Victims 'being supported'

"The victims of these horrendous acts are being supported and cared for."

Toronto police sources said one incident, which was captured on video, involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle. The sources said another incident involved members of the basketball team bullying a student and soaking him with water.

Eight students have been expelled and another was suspended in the wake of multiple incidents, one of which involved an alleged sexual assault.

Police said in a Friday news release they are working with school officials and investigations into "a number of occurrences involving incidents of alleged assaultive and sexually assaultive behaviour have been opened."

The school says that a "respect and culture review" by a third party committee will be launched to help examine present and past "unacceptable behaviours​" at the school and take steps to eliminate them.

"This review will listen and collect information from students, parents, alumni and current and former faculty and staff."

Review to report in spring

St. Michael's College School says that it has begun its search to find members for the committee and that it expects it to be established by the first week of December.

The school adds that its goal is to have the committee deliver a preliminary report in the spring, with a final report in the summer. The recommendations in the review will be implemented in the 2019-2020 school year, the school says.

"We must return our culture to one founded upon absolute trust and mutual respect, a culture that graduates young men who change the world for the better, together," Reeves said in a statement.

Police said there may be more victims and urged anyone who has not already come forward to contact them.

No criminal charges have been laid at this time.

Violent hazing goes back decades, alumnus claims

Jean-Paul Bedard, who attended St. Michael's College School in the '80s, said he was prompted to come forward by news of the incidents.

It's not known whether any of the alleged incidents involved hazing, but Bedard said that's what he experienced when he played on the football team after transferring to the school in Grade 9.

"I didn't realize at the time, but there was a bit of an initiation rite. And I experienced sexualized violence," said Bedard, now 52, in an interview.

"I just dismissed it as 'boys will be boys,' and it's part of the macho culture and all that stuff," he said. "But then when I saw the story in the news earlier this week at St. Mike's, I realized — here we are 35 years later, and this is still going on."

On Friday, the school said it had also reported a third incident but declined to provide any details. Police encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

While Bedard remains an elite athlete today — spending his time on the running trail instead of the football field — he has also become an author and an advocate for survivors of sexual violence.

St. Michael's College School did not respond to requests for comment about Bedard's allegations, but notes in a statement on its website that the most recent incidents are "unacceptable and fall far short of upholding the principles we strive to live by."