Officials at a Toronto private boys' school announced Friday they've notified police about a third "incident" as the school continues to deal with a crisis sparked by allegations that students have been assaulted or sexually assaulted on camera.

St. Michael's College School released no further information about the third incident, but said parents have been notified. Crisis counsellors remain at the school for students, faculty and staff, officials said. Police officers are also guarding the facility, after it faced an unspecified threat on Thursday.

News of the latest incident was included in a statement explaining how the school has handled the situation, which officials became aware of on Monday.

The school said that's when the administration received a video of the first incident which took place in a washroom. The school said it notified police about what happened because it severely violated the student code of conduct.

By Monday evening, officials said they received a video of a second incident that happened in a locker room.

On Thursday, Toronto police said they were only notified about that incident, an alleged sexual assault, after it hit the news on Wednesday. The school's own timeline confirms that's accurate.

School says it's reached out to victims

Two police sources told The Canadian Press the incident the school discussed with officers on Monday involved members of the basketball team bullying a student and soaking him with water.

Those sources said there was another incident involving the football team where a group of boys held down another student and allegedly sexually assaulted him with a broom handle. Both incidents were captured on video and circulated among students at the school.

In the wake of the shocking incidents, the school said it has received a threat and taken steps to keep students safe.

The school said it has also reached out to the victims to provide support.

Meanwhile, a series of meetings are planned for parents on Friday afternoon.