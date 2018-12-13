St. Michael's College School axed football, basketball programs over more 'troubling' incidents

St. Michael's College School cancelled its football and basketball programs after hearing about "troubling" incidents beyond those first reported in November, including some police were told about, the interim president of the prestigious Toronto private school said Thursday.

Father Andrew Leung mentioned the incidents in a conference call with reporters, but refused to provide any details or say how many cases were flagged to police.

The school had already been rocked by allegations of assault and sexual assault by students, some of which were captured on video and shared on social media.

Since news of the shocking videos broke in early November, six students have been charged by police, eight students have been expelled and the school's principal and president have been forced to resign.

Leung said the incidents that led to the cancellation of the basketball and football teams, a move announced Wednesday in a note to parents, happened in the recent past, prompting concerns about the "overall dynamics" of the programs.

Leung said there are no concerns about the conduct of other St. Michael's teams, nor the school's coaching staff. However, he said the school has the right to cancel other programs at any point.

Leung said the school remains "deeply committed" to exposing the truth about what's been happening at the school, even if it's hard to hear. He also highlighted a number of other measures the school is taking, including but not limited to: