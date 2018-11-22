St. Michael's College School principal and president resign amid student sex assault scandal

The principal and president of St. Michael's College School have both resigned amid allegations of assault and sexual assault involving students, according to a statement issued by the private, all-boys' school Thursday afternoon.

Principal Greg Reeves and Father Jefferson Thompson, school president, stepped down "citing their shared desire to move the school forward without distractions and allow it to focus on healing and change after the horrific events," the board of directors of St. Michael's said in the statement.

"Greg Reeves and Fr. Thompson have always put the welfare, education and formation of our students first — and they do so once again today," the board said.

Bill Dunphy, who graduated from St. Michael's a decade ago, told CBC News the decision is a "symbolic action" and shows that the board of the prestigious school "really wants to send a signal that they're looking for decisive action."

On Wednesday, the school reaffirmed its support for Reeves and Thompson after some alumni had called for senior administrators to resign and for teachers who knew about the assaults to step down.

Reeves, who has been criticized for not going to police sooner, defended his actions in an interview with CBC's The National host Adrienne Arsenault.

He explained he held off contacting authorities because the alleged victim hadn't told his family about the incident.

On Tuesday night, Reeves said if presented with the same situation he "would do exactly the same thing."

Reeves said he notified police Nov. 12 when the administration received a video of an alleged assault, which took place in a washroom. By that evening, school officials said they had received a second video of an alleged sexual assault in a locker room.

Toronto police told reporters Reeves did not report the alleged sexual assault until officers, who had been contacted by media, showed up at the school on Nov 15.

Insp. Dominic Sinopoli, who heads Toronto police's sex crimes unit, has said the school should have reported the incident immediately.

In Ontario, the Ministry of Eduction requires public school boards to develop protocols with the police, that include incidents in which school principals have a mandatory obligation to contact police. Suspected sexual assault is among those incidents.

​However, many of the standards that govern public schools do not apply to private schools, including the duty to report suspected sexual assault to police, said John Schuman, a Toronto-based lawyer who specializes in children's rights and education law.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders wouldn't say whether Reeves will be investigated for not alerting police before he did.

"For me to speculate is unfair," Saunders told reporters Thursday following a meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board.

Andrew Leung will take over as interim president, the school's board of directors said. He worked as a science and physics teacher at the school from 2013 to 2016.

Earlier this week, police laid criminal charges against six students in connection with a gang sexual assault investigation.

Police are investigating six cases that involve students of the school, which teaches Grades 7 to 12. Some of the incidents were captured on video and shared online. Police and the school have said two of the six cases involve sexual assault.

St. Michael's also expelled eight students in connection with the allegations. It's unclear if any of the eight are among those who have been charged.

Mayor John Tory, speaking following a meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board on Thursday, said he hopes the resignations will lead to a new chapter at the prestigious school and that new leadership will address the serious issues the allegations have brought to light.

Tory called what's happening at the school "a real tragedy for everyone concerned."