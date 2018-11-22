Breaking
St. Michael's College School principal and president both resign amid student sex assault scandal
The principal and president of St. Michael's College School have both resigned amid allegations of assault and sexual assault involving students, according to a statement issued by the private all-boys school Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this week, police laid criminal charges against six students in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Police are also investigating other alleged incidents.
