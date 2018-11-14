Police investigate alleged sexual assault involving students at St. Michael's College

Toronto police say they're investigating an alleged sexual assault incident involving students at St. Michael's College, and the school said in a statement Wednesday it has taken action, including expelling some of the students involved.

Local media says students have reported seeing a graphic video, which was shared on social media and later removed, involving a group of students from the Catholic boys' private school,

"The school administration promptly conducted an internal investigation, including meeting individually with the students involved and their parents. As a result, swift and decisive disciplinary action has taken place, including expulsions," the college's statement reads.

"The school has zero tolerance for such behaviour."

Police say their investigation is ongoing with the help of officers from 13 Division and the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC).

"At this stage, given the nature of the allegations, and the involvement of young people, we will not release anything further," said police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante. .

The school is known for its athletic program — alumni include hockey greats Frank Mahovlich, Dave Keon and Tim Horton.

Principal warns of 'two very serious incidents'

In an email statement sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, Principal Greg Reeves warned of "two very serious incidents" that occurred on campus and were in violation of the student code of conduct.

In the statement, Reeves said the administration was informed of the incidents on Monday of this week, addressed the student body in a formal assembly Wednesday, and would talk to Grade 9 students who were participating in Take Our Kids to Work Day on Thursday.

"Our concern is first and foremost with the safety and well-being of our students and we are shocked and heartbroken that such incidents have taken place at our school," Reeves said in the statement.

A follow-up email to parents said additional support would be available for students who need it. The email from the director of student affairs said boys who need someone to talk to can approach any guidance counsellor.

Given police involvement and the privacy of those involved in the incidents, the school says it will not be making any further comments.

'Sexual violence has no place in our community'

Jill Andrew, the NDP MPP for Toronto-St. Paul's, also issued a statement Wednesday, saying every student should feel safe.

"Reports of sexual assault at St. Michael's College School are deeply disturbing, and I join with my community of St. Paul's in saying that sexual violence has no place in our community," the statement said.

Andrew said young people must be educated on issues of consent, bullying and gender-based violence.

"Environments that prop up toxic masculinity and rape culture contribute to and sustain sexual violence," she said in the statement.