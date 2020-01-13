Sunday, evening shopping coming to St. Lawrence Market
The new market hours will begin on March 15
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market will soon be open on Sundays and some evenings, marking a major change for the beloved food destination.
The City of Toronto says the change is part of a one-year pilot project that will begin on March 15.
"The goal is to optimize the market's operating hours," the city said in a news release.
Here's what the markets new hours will be:
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The farmers' market — which operates separately from the vendors inside the market building — will continue to operate year-round every Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What do you think of the change? Let us know in the comments.
Wondering what to get at St. Lawrence Market? Our food guide Suresh Doss has some recommendations here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.