Toronto's St. Lawrence Market will soon be open on Sundays and some evenings, marking a major change for the beloved food destination.

The City of Toronto says the change is part of a one-year pilot project that will begin on March 15.

"The goal is to optimize the market's operating hours," the city said in a news release.

Here's what the markets new hours will be:

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farmers' market — which operates separately from the vendors inside the market building — will continue to operate year-round every Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

