Man fatally stabbed on St. Jamestown pathway

Toronto police are appealing for potential witnesses after a man was fatally stabbed in St. Jamestown.

Officers were called to a leafy pathway in the area of Wellesley Street East and Ontario Street at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a man, believed to be about 40 years old, suffering from several stab wounds.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Insp. Paul Rinkoff.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, Rinkoff added.

Officers interviewed several people found nearby the scene, and are asking anyone else with potentially useful information to contact Toronto police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

"We understand that there was some shouting and screaming, and that there was a dispute" in the moments before the stabbing, Rinkoff said.

Investigators are searching for a person of interest described as a white man, who is possibly bald, observed heading northbound from the scene on the pathway before officers arrived. Rinkoff called him a "potential suspect" in the stabbing.