Worker at North York Catholic school charged for not wearing proper PPE

A worker at an elementary school in North York was charged this month for not wearing mandated personal protective equipment, Ontario's Ministry of Labour said Wednesday.

The employee works at St. Charles Catholic School on Claver Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

A spokesperson for the ministry said that inspectors carried out a site visit at the school on Oct. 23 after receiving a complaint.

"The worker was charged with failing to use or wear protective devices or clothing that the worker's employer requires to be used or worn," said Richard Sookraj in an email.

Sookraj added that the charge was issued under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and that the employer, in this case the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), is not facing a separate charge.

The worker is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace on Feb. 2, 2021, and faces a maximum fine of up to $1,000, Sookrai said.

Details of the incident first appeared in the Toronto Star on Tuesday. The newspaper reported that the worker is an itinerant music teacher who tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

CBC Toronto has reached out to the TCDSB for more information.

St. Charles was shut down for a full week, starting on Oct. 5, after a staff member who also worked in four other schools in the board had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to its COVID-19 dashboard, the board currently has 54 active cases, including 44 students and 10 staff members. Nine more confirmed cases in the board — seven students and two staff — have been marked resolved by Toronto Public Health.