Toronto Catholic school closed after staffer assigned to 4 other schools tests positive for COVID-19

A North York Catholic school is temporarily closed after a staff member who is also assigned to four other schools in the board tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Charles Catholic School on Claver Avenue will stay closed until Oct. 9, the Toronto Catholic District School Board wrote in a tweet late Sunday.

The decision was made in consultation with Toronto Public Health, the board added.

"We understand that news of a confirmed case at the school and the temporary school closure will be worrisome for families," the board said in a statement on Monday.

"The decision to temporarily close the school was made in an abundance of caution to help ensure the safety of our staff and students."

According to the board's COVID-19 dashboard, the staff member who tested positive also works at St. Demetrius Catholic School, St. Mark Catholic School, St. Roch Catholic School, and St. Ursula Catholic School.

As of last Friday, a total of 318 schools across Ontario had reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in students or staff.