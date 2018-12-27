2 suspects in alleged Square One mall break-in injured after police chase, officer hurt

Two suspects in an alleged break-in at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga are injured and under arrest in hospital following an "interaction" with Peel police that involved a brief chase and crash.

One officer was slightly injured, Peel police said on Thursday.

Two vehicles, a Porsche and a Peel police cruiser, were damaged in the crash. The Porsche crashed into a flower bed and some bushes.

Officers are holding the scene as they wait for details on the extent of suspects' injuries.

Injuries followed 'interaction' with police

Police were called to Square One Shopping Centre on City Centre Drive, in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West, at 3:41 a.m. for a report of a break-in, according to Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Police's canine unit also responded, she added.

A Porsche crashed into some bushes after a brief police chase following an alleged break-in at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga early Thursday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

According to Yashnky, officers located the two suspects in the area, then police cruiser and a vehicle collided. The suspects were arrested after the crash, and the suspects and officer were taken to a local hospital.

If the injuries of the suspects are deemed to be serious, police will notify Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, she said.

"There was an interaction where the two culprits and one officer were taken to a local hospital. We're just waiting on results of those injuries for potential SIU notification," she told CBC Toronto.

"There are very limited details that I can provide right now."

The SIU is notified about reports where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

Crash occurred in parking lot

Yashnyk could not confirm whether the suspects were seriously injured, but said the officer suffered injuries believed to be minor.

She declined to say if the injuries sustained by all three people were due to the crash. They are all still at the hospital, she added.

The ages and sexes of the suspects have not been released. No charges have been laid yet.

The crash between the police cruiser and Porsche occurred in the mall's parking lot, she said. The alleged break-in occurred in the mall's southwest corner.

Asked if the suspects allegedly entered the mall, she said: "It appears so."

"When we find out if the SIU is involved, we'll be able to provide more details and speak more to the investigation and incident itself," she added.