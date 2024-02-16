Heavy police presence at Square One mall, child rushed to hospital

A boy is in hospital, according to paramedics, and multiple people are in custody following reports of a possible stabbing at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police say there is a 'significant' police presence at the mall and are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Peel EMS said the child suffered "serious injuries from a penetrating trauma," but could not confirm whether the injuries were due to a stabbing.

The child's age has not been released.

More to come