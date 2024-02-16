Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Heavy police presence at Square One mall, child rushed to hospital

One child has been taken to hospital and several others are in custody following reports of a possible stabbing, Peel Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say multiple people in custody after possible stabbing, public asked to avoid area

CBC News ·
A Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga on July 1, 2023.
One child has been taken to hospital and several others are in custody following reports of a possible stabbing, Peel Police said. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

A boy is in hospital, according to paramedics, and multiple people are in custody following reports of a possible stabbing at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police say there is a 'significant' police presence at the mall and are asking the public to avoid the area if possible. 

Peel EMS said the child suffered "serious injuries from a penetrating trauma," but could not confirm whether the injuries were due to a stabbing.

The child's age has not been released.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now