Heavy police presence at Square One mall, child rushed to hospital
One child has been taken to hospital and several others are in custody following reports of a possible stabbing, Peel Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Police say multiple people in custody after possible stabbing, public asked to avoid area
A boy is in hospital, according to paramedics, and multiple people are in custody following reports of a possible stabbing at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police say there is a 'significant' police presence at the mall and are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
Peel EMS said the child suffered "serious injuries from a penetrating trauma," but could not confirm whether the injuries were due to a stabbing.
The child's age has not been released.
More to come