Slow start to spring in Toronto will feel like 'pouring maple syrup,' Environment Canada says

Environment Canada is predicting a lagging start to spring in Toronto that will feel as slow as "pouring maple syrup."

Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with the federal weather agency, says that means you should prepare for it to warm up gradually — not all at once.

"Melting during the day, but freezing at night. Plus five, minus five. That back and forth, yo-yo weather," he told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

After a long and gloomy winter, you might be longing for double-digit temperatures sooner. But Phillips says a slow spring is actually a good thing.

"You don't want to rush to spring. If you get rid of winter all at once – you end up with a big mud season, a flood season."

Spring officially arrived on March 20, and so far the warmest day we've had this month is 9.7 C, which is normal for this time of year, according to CBC Toronto meteorologist Colette Kennedy.

And while it won't last, the city is set to see double digits as early as Thursday.

"Expect cooler nights and temperate days. Normal highs around six degrees and lows near -3 C," said Kennedy.

'We haven't seen the last hoorah of winter just yet'

And don't rule out spring snow this year, either.

The city has only had a spring without snow twice in the last 75 years, Kennedy says.

Phillips says to expect more cloud cover this month as the chance of snow persists, but there should be more sunshine as April arrives. And while it's still a couple of months away, May is promising too, he said.

"All of this slowness and sluggishness will be paid off with a pretty warm season," Phillips said.

For now though, he says: "We haven't seen the last hoorah of winter just yet."