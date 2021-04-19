Spring snowfall could be on the way for Toronto, Environment Canada warns 

Just when we thought that spring had finally sprung, the weather in Toronto could be taking a snowy turn later this week.

A strong cold front is expected to move south and put the winter-like weather into action starting on Monday night, Environment Canada says.

Forecasts call for a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, with a daytime high of 7 C and a nighttime low of -1 C.

With the help of the cooler air already in place, the federal weather agency predicts snow could begin to fall at around midnight on Tuesday.

The white stuff is expected to continue to fall through the night and into the early morning with a dusting of up to 5 cm expected for the Toronto area Wednesday morning.

The cold spell won't last for long, though. The spring sunshine is expected to make a reappearance by Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures with it.