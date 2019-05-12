Thousands take part in annual Sporting Life 10K down Yonge Street
Money raised goes to Camp Oochigeas, a charity that supports children with cancer
Thousands of people made their way down Yonge Street under grey skies on Sunday morning as part of the annual Sporting Life 10K event in Toronto.
The race raises money for Camp Oochigeas, a privately funded camp for children affected by childhood cancers.
Participants started on Yonge Street near Davisville Avenue in midtown and ended at Fort York Boulevard near Exhibition Place. Police put rolling road closures in place along the length of the route.
From Yonge Street, participants went east to Richmond Street, south on Jarvis Street, west on Adelaide Street, along York Street, north to Richmond Street, south on Peter Street to Front Street and west on Bathurst Street to the finish line.
