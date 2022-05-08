Thousands run down Yonge Street for annual Sporting Life 10K after COVID-19 delays
Money raised goes to Campfire Circle, a charity that sends children with cancer to camp
Thousands of people made their way down Yonge Street on a sunny Mother's Day morning to take part in an annual 10K event that was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The Sporting Life 10K raises money for Campfire Circle, a privately funded camp for children affected by childhood cancers. Camp Oochigeas and Camp Trillium merged in 2020 to create Campfire Circle.
The race began with a staggered start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue in midtown Toronto, eventually making its way along Yonge into the downtown core and onto Lake Shore Boulevard toward the finish line near Ontario Place.
Participants were running, walking and pushing strollers.
Marie Desrochers and Brent Diefenbacher pushed their daughter, Juliette, in a stroller as they made their way through the race.
"It's great to see the crowds back out," Diefenbacher said. "And a perfect day for it, so it's wonderful."
Desrochers said the couple had taken part in the event in previous years but it was their first time with their daughter.
"It was special to do it on the first Mother's Day," Desrochers said.
Michelle Kasprzak's two young daughters were cheering her on from the sidelines.
"It's my favourite run of the year because we get to do this for beautiful children who need our love and strength," Kasprzak said. "And I could never imagine a better way to start Mother's Day."
Kasprzak said she took part in the virtual runs hosted by Sporting Life in the last two years.
"We made it, we did it right through COVID and we did the virtuals and loved them," she said.
Mary Lynn Simon, 63, said she was inspired to take part in the run after two years of lockdowns.
"I'm excited to be part of raising money for the camp for the kids," she said.
Congratulations to all of the runners in today's <a href="https://twitter.com/sportinglifeca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sportinglifeca</a> 10K!<br><br>It was great to see all those competing in-person - and loved ones supporting them - to raise funds for such a great cause, <a href="https://twitter.com/Campfirecircle_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Campfirecircle_</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SL10K?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SL10K</a> <a href="https://t.co/zIcvaR6Pod">pic.twitter.com/zIcvaR6Pod</a>—@TorontosMayor
And look at that!! We already have our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SL10K?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SL10K</a> participants crossing the finish line! <a href="https://t.co/r5qN1kA8wR">pic.twitter.com/r5qN1kA8wR</a>—@Campfirecircle_
