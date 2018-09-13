Speeding cop who struck and killed 18-year-old pedestrian handed 8 month sentence

A judge has sentenced York Region police officer Remo Romano to eight months in jail for dangerous driving causing death in the killing of Natasha Carla Abogado.

Abogado's family sobbed as the sentence was handed down.

Abogado, 18, died in February 2014, after she stepped off a bus at Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East to cross the street to go home.

Abogado was jaywalking across St Clair Avenue East; Romano was driving 115 km/h, well above the 60 km/h speed limit.

This case is unusual, as it's the third time Det.-Const Romano, 47, has gone to trial for the crime.

The first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury, so it went to trial again and Romano was found not guilty.

The crown successfully appealed that verdict, resulting in this most recent sentence.

The case could go to trial yet again, as Romano's lawyers said they plan to file an appeal and will be asking for bail for their client this afternoon.

Judge calls Abogado's death a loss to her family and society

In his written sentence, Ontario Superior Court judge Brian O'Marra disagreed with the crown assessment that Romano had not shown remorse for the incident.

The crown had asked for a 12-month sentence, something O'Marra called "excessive."

"The Abogado family are clearly kind and generous, as was Carla," O'Marra wrote in his sentencing report, calling her death a loss to the family and society. "That loss must be reflected in the sentence I impose."

Abogado's family had previously filed a $2.2-million lawsuit against the York Regional Police Service, a civil case that is ongoing.