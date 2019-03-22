OPP clocks 2 GTA drivers speeding faster than 220 km/h within hours

Provincial police are asking drivers to slow down after ticketing two people for driving at more than 220 km/h within hours of each other.

The first instance occurred Thursday afternoon in Whitby. An officer clocked at a 20-year-old man going 227 km/h on Highway 401, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division.

227km/hr on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> in Whitby today. <br>20 year old man just lost his priveledge to drive 😥🏎🚓<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7DayLicenceSuspension?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#7DayLicenceSuspension</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7DayVehicleImpound?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#7DayVehicleImpound</a> <a href="https://t.co/JCjsatUQFy">pic.twitter.com/JCjsatUQFy</a> —@OPP_HSD

"That is ridiculously fast," Schmidt said in a video posted to his popular twitter account.

Then, at around 1 a.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man from Oakville was pulled over for travelling at 254 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. That incident happened on westbound Highway 403 near Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Both drivers had their licenses suspended for seven days and their vehicles, both BMW sedans, impounded for the same duration.

254km/h 😮 on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy403?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy403</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a>. 19 year old Male from Oakville out for an evening drive.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7DayLicenceSuspension?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#7DayLicenceSuspension</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/7DayVehicleImpound?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#7DayVehicleImpound</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/U6AGJflwVs">pic.twitter.com/U6AGJflwVs</a> —@OPP_HSD

"Unfortunately, we see far too many people taking chances, taking liberties on side roads and industrial roads and commercial roads, or on the highways — going way too fast," Schmidt said.

He added that in the GTA so far this year, 432 vehicles have been impounded after driver's were charged with street racing.