Strong winds expected Sunday as special weather statements issued for most of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of southern Ontario ahead of strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h that are expected on Sunday.

The agency issued the same statements covering the majority of southern Ontario including Toronto, Hamilton, London, Waterloo and Niagara. Some southeastern regions, including Ottawa and Brockville, are excluded.

A strengthening low pressure system is forecasted to move across northeastern Ontario Sunday, with winds growing stronger throughout the day, said Environment Canada in the statement.

"The highest winds are expected to be ushered in with the passage of a cold front, where southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h are forecast," they said. "This front will move through southwestern Ontario beginning Sunday morning and through the Toronto to Barrie corridor in the afternoon."

Local power outages are possible and the strong winds could cause loose objects to fly or tree branches to break, they warn.

The winds are predicted to ease Sunday night into Monday morning.