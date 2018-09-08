Rain forecast as remnants of tropical depression Gordon near Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as remnants of tropical depression Gordon make their way through the city.

The weather agency says Toronto can expect rain Sunday overnight through Monday.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to be as much as 30 mm by early Tuesday when the rain is forecast to turn into scattered showers.

The areas most impacted will be just north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, and along the St. Lawrence River valley.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to begin over the north shore of Lake Ontario.

Gordon made landfall in Mississippi on Tuesday night, just shy of hurricane strength. It later weakened to a tropical depression.

Toronto will also be cooler this weekend. Saturday's high is 19 C, with a low of 11 C anticipated tonight. Sunday will also see a high of 19 C.