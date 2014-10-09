Thunderstorms, possible tornados in the forecast for southern Ontario regions

Severe weather is heading toward southern Ontario Friday evening, with some regions under a special weather statement forecasting thunderstorms, and multiple others under a tornado warning.

The federal agency says tornadoes are possible in Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland and Coldwater. Thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are heading toward a region north of Coldwater, said Environment Canada in a statement.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the statement said.

In the event of a tornado, the agency recommends residents go indoors to the lowest floor possible, take shelter in a basement or a bathroom, and stay away from walls and windows.

Stormy weather ahead for Toronto, Hamilton regions

The federal agency issued a statement Friday afternoon for Toronto and Hamilton regions ahead of severe thunderstorms expected to arrive tonight.

Heavy, gusty showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening for the city, the statement says.

"Wind gusts of 70 km/h, brief torrential downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The storm is the result of a cold front moving eastward across the province, causing temperatures to drop.

As well, Durham, Peel, York, and Halton regions are currently under severe thunderstorm watches.