Messy mix of wintry weather set to hit Toronto with possible 'hazardous' road conditions

A messy blast of wintry weather is set to hit Toronto on Sunday, bringing with it several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets along, before dumping 10 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory with the possibility of "hazardous" road conditions.

The freezing rain or ice pellets will transition into snow Sunday afternoon. The snow is expected to fall through Sunday night and taper off Monday morning.

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are possible, the weather agency says. That could mean blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The City of Toronto says staff are monitoring the storm. Anti-ice trucks have begun work already and salt trucks will also be deployed.

York Region is also warning residents to slow down and give themselves plenty of extra time and space on the roads when driving.