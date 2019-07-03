Expect hot, hot, hot in Toronto this week: Environment Canada
Expect high daytime temperatures from Wednesday to Friday.
Temperatures expected to reach near 30 C in most areas
Get your fans out, Toronto — it's going to be a hot few days.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, with daytime temperatures up to 30 C expected today through Friday.
Humidex values are forecast to be in the high 30s for most areas, the agency said, though it should be slightly cooler near the Great Lakes.
Nighttime will bring "some relief," the agency said, with minimum overnight temperatures in the 17 to 20 C range.
By Friday night a cold front will bring temperatures down, with lower humidity levels for the weekend.
