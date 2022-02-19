Strong winds up to 80 km/h expected for Toronto, Environment Canada says

Strong winds are expected to sweep through Toronto Saturday, according to a special weather statement Environment Canada issued Friday.

The agency says winds will gust to 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, thanks to weather system called an Alberta Clipper rolling into southern Ontario.

"With the passage of a cold front in the morning, very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop," Environment Canada said.

Blowing snow could reduce visibility in some areas, the statement warns.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the agency said.

The winds are expected to weaken by Saturday night.