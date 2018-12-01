Freezing rain is headed for GTA Saturday night, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area warning of periods of freezing rain on Saturday evening.

The federal weather agency says the winter weather event is associated with a Colorado low that will sweep across southern Ontario, bringing between 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by Sunday morning.

The rain, which is expected to start falling early this evening, will change to freezing rain as the temperature dips to 2 C overnight.

Environment Canada is warning motorists and pedestrians to slow down while commuting tonight as wet conditions and colder temperatures could make roadways and sidewalks "icy and slippery."

The rain will taper off by Sunday morning and a high of 12 C is expected.