'Significant' rain expected to kick off the long weekend, Environment Canada warns

Easter bunny beware. The first long weekend in spring is expected to be a wet one, with the possibility of flooding in parts of the GTA.

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto for "significant rain," according to Environment Canada.

Between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected between Friday and Saturday due to a cluster of low pressure systems from the southern plains in the U.S.

The rainfall could cause some flooding around the city, the federal weather agency warned.

"Although the ground is generally no longer frozen, it will still have a limited ability to absorb this rainfall. As a result, some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas," a statement on the Environment Canada website said.

Rain is expected to begin late Thursday night, with the heaviest rainfall hitting the GTA on Friday.

TRCA has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement: Flood Outlook in effect through Sat, April 20, 2019. All rivers within the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONFlood</a><a href="https://t.co/vuIAzLzdYp">https://t.co/vuIAzLzdYp</a> —@TRCA_Flood

"All rivers within the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions," a statement from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority warned.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies. All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous," the statement continued.

The good news is the rain should be cleared up by Sunday, just in time for backyard Easter egg hunts to take place.