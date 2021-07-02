Special weather statement for Toronto, warning of flooding, marble-sized hail

The Toronto area is in for some stormy weather Friday afternoon and evening, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could result in 30 to 40 mm of rain this afternoon and early evening, says the statement issued at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Localized flooding is possible, as well as marble-sized hail.

The statement from the federal weather agency also includes the GTA, Niagara, Hamilton and Peterborough.