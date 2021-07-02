Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Special weather statement for Toronto, warning of flooding, marble-sized hail

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could result in 30 to 40 mm of rain Friday afternoon and early evening, says Environment Canada.

Warning is in effect for the GTA as of Friday afternoon

CBC News ·
Heavy rainfall is expected for Toronto on Friday afternoon. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The Toronto area is in for some stormy weather Friday afternoon and evening, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could result in 30 to 40 mm of rain this afternoon and early evening, says the statement issued at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Localized flooding is possible, as well as marble-sized hail.

The statement from the federal weather agency also includes the GTA, Niagara, Hamilton and Peterborough. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now