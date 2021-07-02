Special weather statement for Toronto, warning of flooding, marble-sized hail
Warning is in effect for the GTA as of Friday afternoon
The Toronto area is in for some stormy weather Friday afternoon and evening, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could result in 30 to 40 mm of rain this afternoon and early evening, says the statement issued at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Localized flooding is possible, as well as marble-sized hail.
The statement from the federal weather agency also includes the GTA, Niagara, Hamilton and Peterborough.
When you’ve got lowered areas and messy storms everywhere, it’s so easy to get fooled. Check out my “tornado” north of Simcoe. <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/BfksVTABgx">pic.twitter.com/BfksVTABgx</a>—@StormhunterTWN