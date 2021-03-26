Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Toronto in special weather statement

Toronto could see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Thursday night, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says periods of rain, at times heavy, and isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday night into Friday.

Rainfall will be in the 20-to-40-millimetre range, and possibly 50 millimetres during thunderstorms in some locales, Environment Canada said..

The rain is expected to taper off by noon on Friday, but strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are expected in many areas Friday afternoon.

The regions of York, Peel, Durham and Halton are also under a special weather statement.