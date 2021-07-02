Special weather statement ends after Toronto area hit by torrential downpour, hail

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement Friday evening, hours after torrential rail and hail pelted parts of Toronto, the GTA and surrounding areas.

The federal weather agency issued the statement at 4:30 p.m. on Friday as heavy downpours and thunderstorms rolled through the region.

When you’ve got lowered areas and messy storms everywhere, it’s so easy to get fooled. Check out my “tornado” north of Simcoe. <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/BfksVTABgx">pic.twitter.com/BfksVTABgx</a> —@StormhunterTWN

The statement warned there was the possibility of 30 to 40 mm of rain in the afternoon and early evening. Environment Canada also said localized flooding was possible, as well as marble-sized hail.