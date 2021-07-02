Skip to Main Content
Special weather statement ends after Toronto area hit by torrential downpour, hail

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas hours after a heavy downpour and hail tore through the region Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada lifted warning Friday evening

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement warning of heavy rain and hail in the Toronto area on Friday afternoon. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement Friday evening, hours after torrential rail and hail pelted parts of Toronto, the GTA and surrounding areas.

The federal weather agency issued the statement at 4:30 p.m. on Friday as heavy downpours and thunderstorms rolled through the region.

The statement warned there was the possibility of 30 to 40 mm of rain in the afternoon and early evening. Environment Canada also said localized flooding was possible, as well as marble-sized hail.

