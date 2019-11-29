Skip to Main Content
Wintry weather coming to Toronto this weekend
A blast of winter is coming to Toronto this weekend, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada issues special weather statement, calling for snow and freezing rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto for Sunday. (Laura Green/CBC)

The federal agency has issued a special weather statement for the city, saying a low pressure system is expected to create a mess starting early Sunday.

Some areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets, Environment Canada says, before it turns to snow Sunday afternoon.

Light snow is then expected to continue through Sunday night before tapering off in the morning.

"There is the potential that some areas could see total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm by Monday morning," the weather statement reads.

