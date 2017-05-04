Special weather statement for Toronto calls for 'significant' rainfall - and then the 's-word'

After a week of warming temperatures and sunnier skies, the dreaded "s-word" could be making a brief return to Toronto Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city calling for significant rainfall Saturday beginning after midnight and continuing into the evening, with 15 to 25 millimetres possible. It's all thanks to a low-pressure system tracking over southern Ontario and could bring some unexpected precipitation.

By evening, the weather agency says, the rain is expected to change into — wait for it: snow.

Any accumulation is expected to measure less than a centimetre, with only a few flurries lingering into Sunday.

Some localized ponding is possible in low-lying areas, the agency says.

Take heart though, by the middle of next week the sunshine is back with temperatures breaking the double-digit mark, reaching 10 C by Wednesday.