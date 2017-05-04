Skip to Main Content
Special weather statement for Toronto calls for 'significant' rainfall - and then the 's-word'

After a week of warming temperatures and sunnier skies, the dreaded "s-word" could be making a brief return to Toronto Saturday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city calling for significant rainfall Saturday beginning after midnight and continuing into the evening, when it's expected to change to snow.

Any accumulation is expected to measure in at less than a centimetre, but the sunshine returns next week

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city calling for significant rainfall Saturday beginning after midnight and continuing into the evening, with 15 to 25 millimetres possible. It's all thanks to a low-pressure system tracking over southern Ontario and could bring some unexpected precipitation.  (John Rieti/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city calling for significant rainfall Saturday beginning after midnight and continuing into the evening, with 15 to 25 millimetres possible. It's all thanks to a low-pressure system tracking over southern Ontario and could bring some unexpected precipitation. 

By evening, the weather agency says, the rain is expected to change into — wait for it: snow. 

Any accumulation is expected to measure less than a centimetre, with only a few flurries lingering into Sunday. 

Some localized ponding is possible in low-lying areas, the agency says.

Take heart though, by the middle of next week the sunshine is back with temperatures breaking the double-digit mark, reaching 10 C by Wednesday.

