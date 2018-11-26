Newfoundlander and Holocaust survivors' son enjoy special reunion in Toronto

The hug was decades in the making.

On Sunday, Newfoundlander Ernest Condon embraced the son of his longtime friends, Lewis and Grunia Ferman — Jewish resistance fighters who survived the Holocaust and sought refuge in St. John's.

"Oh my gosh, Eileen, he looks like Lewis," Condon, 75, said excitedly to his wife as Alan Ferman walked toward him at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto.

"This is going to be too emotional for me … Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow."

Ferman was equally delighted.

"So good to see you, b'y," he said before hugging Condon.

"Your family and my family were so close"

The two had met briefly back in 1995, when Ferman's parents were given honorary degrees at Memorial University, but hadn't been in touch since. That had gnawed at Condon, who still had stories to share with the younger Ferman.

Lewis and Grunia Ferman met during the Second World War and became resistance fighters who formed a community in the Belarusian woods (Provided by Michael Ferman)

Some are happy memories, like Condon's family taking the Fermans trout fishing near their home in the tiny town of Calvert.

Others are harrowing.

Condon told Ferman about how Lewis kept his father's jacket, which had a bullet hole in the chest from where he was shot to death.

"I didn't know that," Ferman said, although he did know the sad history of his parents witnessing their families being killed by the Nazis.

"It was terrible," he said.

Despite the horror that sent his parents to Newfoundland, Ferman said they were lucky to discover the place — even if they'd never heard of it before getting on a plane to fly there.

"When they landed in Newfoundland, they told me they felt so at home instantly, because people embraced them and were warm to them and kind to them," he said.

Ferman's family history in Newfoundland is finally coming to light. Recently, a sign for the Fermans' clothing store was discovered in downtown St. John's, and Alan said many people are now contacting him with stories about his parents.

Condon, who now lives in Ottawa, saw CBC Newfoundland's stories and knew he had to contact Ferman when he visited Toronto. How'd he do it? Well, he marched over to the broadcast centre and asked to speak to any Newfoundlander in the newsroom — luckily, there are a few here, this writer included.

"I just want to hug him," he told me on Friday. By Sunday, after a few phone calls, Condon was arm-in-arm with his long-lost friend.

Small world.