Toronto council to hold special meeting as locked-out workers picket Exhibition

As locked-out stagehands picket the Canadian National Exhibition, Toronto city council is set to hold a special council meeting Tuesday on the situation.

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58, which provides technical and staging expertise for venues at Exhibition Place, have been locked out since July 20 amid contract negotiations.

The Exhibition Place board, chaired by Coun. Mark Grimes, said the next collective agreement needs to ensure that venues at the downtown site — including BMO Field, Queen Elizabeth Theatre and the Enercare Centre — remain competitive.

A provincial mediator has been involved in the talks.

Council's special meeting, which would mark the second in as many days, is being held to receive a briefing on the negotiations.