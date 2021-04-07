SIU investigating after OPP fatally shoot man, 43, northeast of Cobourg, Ont.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after Ontario Provincial Police officers fatally shot a 43-year-old man northeast of Cobourg on Tuesday.

In a news release, the SIU said the OPP were called to the area of County Road 25 and Tobacco Road in the Township of Cramahe, in Northumberland County, at about 10:15 a.m. Police had received a report that a man was in a parked car and yelling at people.

After officers arrived, the man approached the officers and was carrying a baseball ball, the SIU said in the release. It added that the man hit one of the cruisers.

"The man then got into his vehicle and drove towards the officers," the SIU said.

The man got out of the vehicle again. Police fired what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) and a conducted energy weapon.

"When those proved to be ineffective, two officers discharged their firearms at the man," the SIU said.

Paramedics at the scene tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. Two officers are the subject of the investigation and 12 officers have been deemed witnesses.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday in Kingston, Ont.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. They're also appealing to anyone who may have any video evidence to upload it through the SIU website.