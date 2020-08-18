Police watchdog investigating after York officers seriously injure man in Vaughan park

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after York Regional Police officers seriously injured a man with non-lethal weapons on Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said York police were sent to Bakersfield Park in Vaughan at about 9:30 a.m. because a man was reportedly armed with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they located the man, the SIU said in a news release on Monday.

"There was an interaction and an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon," the SIU said in the release.

The man fled deeper into the park and uniformed officers, along with members of the York police's Emergency Response Unit, followed the man.

According to the SIU, there was a "second interaction with the man."

An Emergency Response Unit member fired off another conducted energy weapon and what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield, which fires non-lethal rounds made of plastic.

Police apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act and he was taken to Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill, Ont.

"He was examined and was found to have a serious injury," the SIU said,

The SIU has assigned one investigator and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone with information about the incident to call its investigators. The unit wants anyone with video evidence to upload it onto the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.