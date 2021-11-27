SIU won't charge Peel police officer who used Taser on man asking motorists for money

A Peel Regional Police officer won't face charges after a suspect was struck by a car last July in Mississauga while evading arrest.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit says it found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence.

The unit says the officer was trying to arrest a man who was aggressively asking motorists for money near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.

It says the officer zapped the man with a Taser, and he then ran into traffic where he was hit by a car, suffering multiple

fractures.