SIU won't charge Peel police officer who used Taser on man asking motorists for money

A Peel Regional Police officer won't face charges after a suspect was struck by a car last July in Mississauga while evading arrest.

Man ran into traffic to avoid arrest and suffered multiple fractures when struck by car

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Peel Regional Police officer of any wrongdoing after the officer used a stun gun on a man aggressively asking motorists for money. The SIU says the man was trying to avoid arrest, ran into traffic and was hit by a car. (Peel Regional Police)

The director of the Special Investigations Unit says it found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence.

The unit says the officer was trying to arrest a man who was aggressively asking motorists for money near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.

It says the officer zapped the man with a Taser, and he then ran into traffic where he was hit by a car, suffering multiple
fractures. 

