SIU investigates after man, 26, injured during Peel police arrest

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the conduct of Peel Regional Police after a young man suffered serious injuries when officers arrested him on Friday night in Brampton.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Peel police arrested the man, 26 on Kingknoll Drive at about 11 p.m. The SIU did not say why the man was arrested or what happened before the arrest.

"There was a police interaction," the SIU said in the release on Saturday.

"The man was taken to the police station, followed by the hospital. The man is being treated for serious injuries in hospital."

The SIU has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone who has information about the arrest or the investigation is urged to call the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who may have video evidence related to the injuring of the man is urged to upload the video to the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

