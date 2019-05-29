SIU probes Peel police shooting that may have injured suspect who fled scene

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a shooting by a Peel Regional Police officer in Mississauga on the weekend that may have wounded a man who has not been located.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel police were called to Marmac Road, near The Collegeway and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at about 3 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a stolen vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they saw a man enter a vehicle. The SIU said the man then drove at one of the officers. In response, the officer fired at the man several times, hitting the vehicle's windshield, it added.

'Evidence indicates the man may have been struck'

The man fled in the vehicle, striking another vehicle on nearby Pettigrew Crescent. He got out of the vehicle and left the scene.

"While the man has not yet been located, the evidence indicates the man may have been struck," the SIU said in a news release on Wednesday.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case, and has designated three witness officers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SIU and anyone with relevant video is urged to upload that video through the SIU's website.

The SIU, an arm's length agency, is called to investigate incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or sexual assault allegations.



