Ontario's police watchdog investigates death of man who fell from Toronto overpass

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a man who fell from an overpass in Toronto on Monday.

According to the SIU, the man fell in the area of Dundas Street East and Bayview Avenue.

Earlier, Toronto police said in a tweet that it received reports of a person on a bridge in crisis in the area of Dundas Street East and Don Valley Parkway.

Police said officers from its mobile crisis intervention team were on the scene speaking with the man.

At about 10 p.m., police stopped traffic in both directions on Dundas Street East.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.