TCH special constable arrested for rape, burglary charges in West Virginia

A special constable with Toronto Community Housing wanted on rape and burglary charges in the United States dating back to last fall has been arrested in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department officers arrested the suspect early Sunday morning at Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport, according to information posted online by the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia.

He is wanted in West Virginia on charges of rape and burglary in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on Sept. 18, 2018 in Huntington, West Virginia.

Because the Atlanta airport is located in nearby Clayton County, the suspect is being held by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, awaiting extradition to West Virginia.

A spokesperson for Toronto Community Housing confirmed to CBC Toronto that the accused is employed by the agency as a special constable with the community safety unit.

"We are still gathering the facts about the situation and as this is a matter before the courts, Toronto Community Housing will not be making any further comment," Bruce Malloch, director of strategic communications for TCH, said in an email.

Malloch did not immediately respond to a follow-up inquiry asking if the man has been suspended from his duties with or without pay.