Special air quality statement ends in Toronto

Environment Canada ended a special air quality statement for Toronto Saturday, one day after smoky skies and polluted air enveloped the city once again.

The federal weather agency has ranked Toronto's air a four on its Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) — the reporting system Canada uses to reflect potential health effects associated with air pollution — representing a "moderate risk."

It expects the city's air to stay at that level on Sunday.

The lifted statement comes after the city's AQHI maxed out at 10 on Wednesday. Around that time, according to the international air quality tracker IQAir, Toronto had the worst air pollution of any location in the world.

Environment Canada still has various parts of Ontario under a special air quality statement. Multiple ongoing wild fires in the province and Quebec have put Toronto under smoky conditions multiple times starting last month.