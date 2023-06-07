Forest fire smoke from inside the province and beyond could cause high levels of air pollution in Toronto for the next several days, Environment Canada says as a special air quality statement remained in effect for the city Tuesday night.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist through most of this week," the federal weather agency said in an updated statement Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada said air quality and visibility due to the wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations, the agency added.

People with lung disease, such as asthma, people with heart disease, older people, children, pregnant people and those who work outside are at higher risk of experiencing health effects, the agency said.

Katrina Eyk, a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada, said a cold front Saturday could push the smoke out but that it will likely continue to drift over Ontario for most of this week.

School boards consider indoor recess

Meanwhile, air quality remains at risk.

"It's possible that some of the smoke that is aloft over the GTA could mix down to the surface, and increase air quality values to high risk," Eyk said.

"It's best to keep out of it as much as possible, and if you can't stay home, you might need to wear a well-fitting respirator type mask."

School boards in the Greater Toronto Area said they are considering making recess indoors on Wednesday while the smoke lingers.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said in a statement on Tuesday night that it has recommended to its schools that they may wish to consider indoor recess and reschedule any outdoor activities if students and staff have respiratory conditions.

The York Catholic District School Board, for its part, has decided to hold indoor recesses all day on Wednesday at its schools.

Vaughan issues temporary fire ban

A temporary fire ban, meanwhile, was issued for Vaughan on Tuesday according to the city. It will remain in place for 30 days or until conditions improve.

"Due to unseasonably dry and hot conditions, and out of an abundance of caution, Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service is issuing a total fire ban effective immediately," the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Burning of any kind is not permitted within the city of Vaughan while the fire ban is active. This ban has been issued for the protection of property, public safety and the safety of the firefighters that would have to respond to an incident."

The city says existing fire permits are cancelled, no new fire permits will be issued and no open fires or burning debris of any kind will be permitted, including bonfires.

WATCH | Forest fires are worse than usual this year. Here's why:

What's behind Quebec's 'unprecedented' forest fire season? Duration 2:01 CBC's Steve Rukavina explains why so many fires are burning, many out of control, in the province this spring.

According to the Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, more than 150 forest fires were burning in the province on Tuesday, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

There are 47 active fires in Ontario, including 26 of them out of control.

Special air quality statements remain in effect in several parts of Quebec and Ontario.

Currently, Belleville, Kingston and Ottawa are experiencing among the worst conditions in the province, and all three cities are predicted to have high levels of risk through the week, Eyk said.

If short of breath, stop outdoor activities

Environment Canada recommends the following:

If you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains, stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider.

If you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms, stay inside.

Keep your indoor air clean.

Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.

Take a break from the smoke by temporarily relocating or finding a place in your community with clean, cool air such as a library, shopping mall or community centre.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and your face can help reduce your exposure to fine particles in smoke.

Be sure to check on people in your care and those who may be more susceptible to smoke.

Evacuate if told to do so.

Review your wildfire smoke plan and make sure you have enough medical supplies if the smoke continues to be an issue.

Province not linking fires to climate change

At Queen's Park, the fires were the first topic during question period.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles asked the government: "With the most severe season ever forecasted, does this government recognize the connection between this worsening weather and the climate crisis?"

Graydon Smith, Ontario minister of natural resources and forestry, didn't answer the question, but said the government has increased spending on wildfire preparedness.

"We are definitely invested in keeping Ontarians safe, and I want to thank all the men and women that are doing so right this moment for the people of Ontario."

Later, with reporters, Smith also didn't respond to a climate change question.

"We've got forest fires every year in Ontario. A lot of them caused by human interactions, doing things people shouldn't be doing, so the message I would send out right now is be smart. Much of Ontario right now is a restricted fire zone," Smith said.

Green party says province 'out of touch with reality'

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner expressed concern at the minister's reluctance to connect forest fires to climate change.

"It's pretty scary when a government minister simply can't make the link between the fact our country's on fire, the air quality is putting people's health at risk and he can't make the link to climate change? It just shows you how out of touch with reality this government is," Schreiner said.

Ontario is already above the 10 year average for forest fires at 159. The province is getting some outside help with four aircraft from Minnesota.

