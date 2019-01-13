A Toronto jury found one of two half brothers charged in a deadly Chinatown shooting guilty on Sunday, while the other was acquitted of all charges.

Kyle Sparks MacKinnon and Jahmal Richardson, an alleged gang leader, each faced trial for two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, and one count of attempted murder. The two men were accused of unleashing a hail of bullets outside New Ho King restaurant on Jan. 31, 2016.

The shooting left two young fathers dead and three other people wounded.

Sparks MacKinnon was found guilty on both charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, while he was found not guilty of attempted murder.

Family and friends of the two victims who were killed — David Eminess, 26, and Quinn Taylor, 29 — were in tears as Sparks MacKinnon was led out of Ontario Superior Court in handcuffs.

The jury had been deliberating since Friday.

David Eminess, 26, a young father, was killed by a single bullet to the back of his head. (Submitted)

Forensic evidence presented at trial suggested that there were two shooters who fired two different guns during the attack. The court heard witness accounts from patrons inside the eatery who described what they heard and saw. None, however, were able to definitively identify the gunmen.

While lawyers for the two men acknowledged their clients were in the area of the shooting at the time it happened, they argued that the Crown had not shown, beyond a reasonable doubt, that they fired the shots.

Eminess was killed by a single bullet to the back of his head, while Taylor was left dying in front of a restaurant doorway after he was shot multiple times.

Before he died, Taylor was able to provide a description of his killer to a Toronto police constable. He said the gunman was wearing a red shirt and a gold chain, clothing that the Crown argued matched the outfit worn by Sparks McKinnon that night.

Stewart Douglas, another victim who was shot in the head but survived the ordeal, told the court that the man who shot him was wearing a sleeveless fur vest. He testified that he remembered the outfit specifically because it was such an odd choice of clothing for January.

Quinn Taylor, 29, a young father, who was left dying in a restaurant doorway. He managed to give a description of his killer to a Toronto police constable before he died. (Submitted)

Richardson was wearing a vest of a similar description on the night of the shooting. His legal counsel, however, raised doubts about the reliability of Douglas's testimony, which included several elements that proved to be untrue.

In his final remarks to the jury before they started deliberations, Justice Ian MacDonnell cautioned them about Douglas's account, pointing to the factual inconsistencies in his story.

Richardson currently faces to other criminal charges that relate to alleged gang ties. He will remain in police custody as that case makes it way through the courts.