Woman's face slashed in attack at Spadina subway station, police say

A woman was injured Sunday evening after she was allegedly slashed in the face during an altercation at Spadina subway station, police say.

The incident happened around 6:34 p.m. That's when a woman got into a "verbal dispute" with three people she didn't know, according to a police news release.

Investigators say a man spat in the woman's face and repeatedly pushed her, before pulling a knife and slashing her, causing facial injuries.

All three suspects then took off, police say.

The first man is described as about five feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build and "black, puffy hair." He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, a grey sweater, a blue mask, grey sweatpants and black running shoes. Police say he was carrying a six-inch knife with a "jagged edge."

The second male is described as about five feet, seven inches tall and approximately 16 to 19-years-old, with a slim build and short, "puffy black hair." He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a grey hooded sweater, black jeans, black and white running shoes and a white mask.

Police say one of the suspects involved in the altercation was brandishing a knife. (Toronto Police Service)

The female is described as about five feet, four inches tall, 120 pounds, and approximately 14 to 17-years-old with a slim build. Police say she had long black hair in a pony tail, and was wearing a black puffy jacket, grey sweatpants, white and black running shoes, and was carrying a large brown, leather purse with gold straps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Late last month, Toronto police announced the addition of upwards of 80 police officers to the city's the transit system every day, in a response to a series high-profile, violent attacks on the TTC.