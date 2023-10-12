Man guilty of incel-inspired terror attack on Toronto spa apologizes to victims

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee says he has changed in the three years since the terrorist attack and doesn't hate women anymore.

The man apologized in court Thursday to the family and friends of 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga, who was killed in the February 2020 stabbing attack at a spa in north Toronto, as well as to a woman who was seriously injured.

The man, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was 17 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty last year to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Justice Suhail Akhtar ruled in June that the attack amounted to an act of terrorism for its links to so-called "incel" ideology, short for the "involuntary celibate" fringe internet subculture dominated by men who blame women for their lack of sexual relations.

The court heard the man planned to seek out women to violently attack with a 17-inch sword in order to punish and terrify them after he was radicalized with misogynistic views online.

Crown lawyers are asking that he be sentenced as an adult, while his defence lawyers say he fears for his safety while incarcerated and are asking he be sentenced under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.