Skip to Main Content
Southbound Don Valley Parkway lanes have reopened
Toronto

Southbound Don Valley Parkway lanes have reopened

All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened at Don Mills after being closed for nearly an hour due to a collision.

Northbound lanes have also reopened after a brief closure

CBC News ·
All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened at Don Mills Road. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened at Don Mills after being closed for nearly an hour due to a collision.

The incident initially closed the two left lanes. But shortly after 3 p.m., all lanes were closed.

Motorists were advised to look for alternate routes.

All lanes reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

Police tweeted that emergency responders were called to the area for a medical complaint. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|