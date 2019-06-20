Southbound Don Valley Parkway lanes have reopened
All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened at Don Mills after being closed for nearly an hour due to a collision.
Northbound lanes have also reopened after a brief closure
The incident initially closed the two left lanes. But shortly after 3 p.m., all lanes were closed.
Motorists were advised to look for alternate routes.
All lanes reopened shortly before 4 p.m.
Police tweeted that emergency responders were called to the area for a medical complaint.