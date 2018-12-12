Skip to Main Content
CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season campaign runs until Dec. 31

You still have time to donate and support GTA food banks through CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser.

So far your donations have helped raise more than $400K for GTA food banks

You can donate to CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season charity fundraiser until Dec. 31, 2018. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

So far your kindness has helped raise more than $400,000 and more than 3,000 pounds of food. Let's keep it going.

A woman leaves her donations on Dec. 7, 2018 during CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Seasons open house. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

You can drop off non-perishable food at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre, at 250 Front Street West, until Dec. 31.

Or, you can click here to donate online until the end of month. 

A jar of donations for CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season. (John Rieti/CBC)

