CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season campaign runs until Dec. 31
You still have time to donate and support GTA food banks through CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser.
So far your donations have helped raise more than $400K for GTA food banks
You still have time to make a donation to support GTA food banks through CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser.
So far your kindness has helped raise more than $400,000 and more than 3,000 pounds of food. Let's keep it going.
You can drop off non-perishable food at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre, at 250 Front Street West, until Dec. 31.
Or, you can click here to donate online until the end of month.