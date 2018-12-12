You still have time to make a donation to support GTA food banks through CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser.

So far your kindness has helped raise more than $400,000 and more than 3,000 pounds of food. Let's keep it going.

A woman leaves her donations on Dec. 7, 2018 during CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Seasons open house. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

You can drop off non-perishable food at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre, at 250 Front Street West, until Dec. 31.

Or, you can click here to donate online until the end of month.