Today's the day. Here's all you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season

Today's the day, Toronto!

The CBC's annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of the city's food banks kicks off inside the Canadian Broadcasting Centre starting dark and early. Here's what you need to know to snag a coveted seat, get in to the holiday spirit and show your support.

When does it start?

A special live version of CBC Radio's Metro Morning at the Glenn Gould Studio starts at 5:30 a.m., featuring the Barenaked Ladies, Odario Williams and more. But be warned, you'll need to show up at 250 Front St. W. even earlier to snag a coveted seat. Seating is on first-come, first-served basis.

What should I bring?

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items (we'll have plenty of bins) or a financial donation. Volunteers will be standing by to accept cash or credit-card donations, and you can also give online. We'll cover the coffee and cookies!

There will also be some special contests you might be interested in.

Last year with your generous support, CBC Toronto raised a record than $741,130 and collected 18,911 pounds of food. So far this year, we've reached over $60,000!

What if I don't want to wake up that early?

Don't worry, there are plenty more shows for you to attend. Here's the schedule:

5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Metro Morning live in the Glenn Gould Studio.

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. — Meet your favourite CBC Radio personalities in the Barbara Frum Atrium.

10 a.m.-11 a.m. — Front Burner holds a special festive session featuring friends of the show including Tom Power and Elamin Abdelmahmoud in the Glenn Gould Studio.

11 a.m.-11:45 p.m. — CBC Kids gets into the holiday spirit with live performances in the Barbara Frum Atrium.

Join the thousands who've come to the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in past years for Sounds of the Season, the holiday fundraiser in support of local food banks. (John Rieti/CBC)

11:45 p.m.-12:15 p.m. — CBC Sports Tokyo 2020 host Scott Russell holds a live sport demonstration with Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the Barbara Frum Atrium.

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. — Day 6 host Brent Bambury talks about the world's oldest surviving fruitcakes, complete with an onstage interview on how to make the holiday classic more palatable.

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. — Join CBC Music hosts Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Tom Power for an hour of seasonal music performances, as well as a special "Jam or not a Jam" Q music panel.

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Meet and greet some of your favourite CBC personalities.

3 p.m.-6 p.m. — Here and Now live at the Glenn Gould Studio with musical guests including Sarah Harmer, Hollerado and Lydia Persaud.

Who else is performing?

We've got a full list here. You're not going to want to miss this show — it never fails to stoke the holiday spirit.

How else can I give?

Donations can be made online, by phone or in person: