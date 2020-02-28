CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season sets new record for food bank donations

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season had its most successful year ever in 2019, according to the final tallies from the annual campaign.

More than $847,000 was raised during the month-long event, which benefits food banks across the Greater Toronto Area. That's a 14 per cent increase compared to the 2018 total.

A total of 18,173 pounds of non-perishable food was also collected.

"This has helped to move our vision of a hunger-free city forward," said Neil Hetherington, the CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank.

It provides a "lifeline," Hetherington says, to people "who are experiencing poverty and its sting of hunger."

Sounds of the Season kicks off each year on the first Friday of December when CBC Toronto opens its doors to the public for live broadcasts and special musical performances.

Visitors are invited to make a donation — either financial or in the form of a non-perishable food item — to a GTA food bank of their choice.

"Sounds of the Season is the biggest day of the year for everyone at CBC Toronto," said Marissa Nelson, the senior managing director for CBC Ontario.

Matt Galloway poses with CBC Radio fans at Sounds of the Season, before his final show as host of Metro Morning. Galloway began a new job as host of The Current in January. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"It's an opportunity to say thank you to our listeners and contribute to an essential community organization."

This year's kick-off received extra attention because it was also Matt Galloway's final day hosting Metro Morning, CBC Toronto's morning radio program. He moved to the CBC network program The Current in early January.

"I am thrilled to see how our listeners from the GTA came out to support Matt Galloway's final broadcast. It's a testament to him," Nelson said.

This year's fundraising efforts also included a trivia night at the Gladstone Hotel and a "school sort challenge" with partner schools across the Greater Toronto Area.

Sounds of the Season has been a fixture at CBC Toronto since 2002, raising a cumulative total of nearly $7 million.

This year's increase in donations — more than $103,000 — will make a real difference, according to the Daily Bread's Hetherington.

"We will be able to deliver an additional 42,300 pounds of food to our member agencies, and purchase more high-demand, nutrient-dense foods such as healthy protein and dairy."



The other participating food banks include North York Harvest, The Food Bank of York Region, Mississauga Food Bank, Durham Feed the Need and Knights Table (Brampton).