More than $64K raised so far as Metro Morning hosts special broadcast to help local food banks

It's a special morning at CBC Toronto as Sounds of the Season, our annual fundraiser in support of local food banks, kicks off in earnest with a live special of Metro Morning.

It is our 19th year of Sounds of the Season, which CBC radio host and personality Matt Galloway often calls his "favourite day of broadcasting."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Friday's show went live in front of a small group of about 75 people instead of the usual large crowd of hundreds. But many of those in the Glenn Gould studio space at the CBC Toronto Broadcast Centre downtown are front-line heroes of the pandemic, who have been nominated by those impressed by their work.

Generous listeners had already donated more than $64,000 as of 7 a.m. ET.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the importance of fundraising and supporting local food banks. Feed Ontario found nearly 600,000 people across the province used a food bank in the last year.

In Toronto, new clients outnumbered existing users at the city's network of food banks and community food programs for the first time ever, according to the annual Who's Hungry report from the Daily Bread and North York Harvest food banks.

Daily Bread CEO Neil Hetherington, speaking this morning from the organization's Etobicoke facility alongside volunteers who woke at 5 a.m to help, said this has been the most difficult year food banks have ever experienced.

"We were already in a crisis," before the pandemic, Hetherington told Metro Morning guest host Jason D'Souza. "And then it was a crisis upon a crisis," he added.

"It's been a very difficult time for so many Torontonians"

This morning you'll also hear from those in the community who rely on food banks.

There will also be some terrific music to get you ready for the holidays from performers like TOBI, The Weather Station, Tyler Shaw and Nuela Charles. You can expect some celebrity sightings as well, including a certain Toronto Raptors superfan.

And you'll hear from CBC Toronto personalities as well as some old friends like Galloway and Tom Power.

The Sounds of the Season fundraiser runs all through December, so keep looking for more programming and opportunities to get involved.